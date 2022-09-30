 Skip to content

Couch Party Game Night update for 30 September 2022

September Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9630200

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022 09 30

  • fixed "shack 3" generation glitch on Ghost Town map
  • fixed rocket effects sometimes doubling on geom edges
  • name feature (4 blank names restore stock colors)
    -- changed tracking of avg killShots to avg hitShots

2022 09 29

  • added some new textures plus more model geometry optimizations
  • reworked splitscreen audio code to cut "audio stacking" spikes
    -- added breakable glass physics and generation systems to maps
    --- reworked map generation code so maps look naturally designed
    Screenshots

2022 09 23

  • misc graphical tweaks throughout
  • model geometry optimizations
  • new randomization pieces for maps
  • tree physics for junkland map
    -- new map testing type "neighborhood"
    --- making tons of new props for big update

2022 09 06

  • added controller prompt at the start of TP mode
  • added effects (no dmg) for higher jump and fall landings
  • added failsafe for TP AI sometimes escaping maps
  • changed audio to pause instead of playing out the last sample
  • fixed LT shots sometimes staying lit longer than normal
  • fixed MnKB switches causing BRB players to drop
  • fixed zapper showing after heli swapping
    -- misc code fixes and optimizations

Changed files in this update

