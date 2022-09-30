September Updates

2022 09 30
- fixed "shack 3" generation glitch on Ghost Town map
- fixed rocket effects sometimes doubling on geom edges
- name feature (4 blank names restore stock colors)
-- changed tracking of avg killShots to avg hitShots
2022 09 29
- added some new textures plus more model geometry optimizations
- reworked splitscreen audio code to cut "audio stacking" spikes
-- added breakable glass physics and generation systems to maps
--- reworked map generation code so maps look naturally designed
2022 09 23
- misc graphical tweaks throughout
- model geometry optimizations
- new randomization pieces for maps
- tree physics for junkland map
-- new map testing type "neighborhood"
--- making tons of new props for big update
2022 09 06
- added controller prompt at the start of TP mode
- added effects (no dmg) for higher jump and fall landings
- added failsafe for TP AI sometimes escaping maps
- changed audio to pause instead of playing out the last sample
- fixed LT shots sometimes staying lit longer than normal
- fixed MnKB switches causing BRB players to drop
- fixed zapper showing after heli swapping
-- misc code fixes and optimizations
