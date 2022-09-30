Beta Patch 1.0.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details.
- Fixed a bug where being subscribed to a hidden Pet created by another user would crash the game
- Fixed text being cut off in the Title Screen on the Brazilian Portuguese localization
- Fixed the Spring and Brachins not being shown under any categories in the Level Builder item selector
- Fixed entering levels always spawning you as Cardinal
- Fixed saving levels while the background layer is active causing the ground to be transparent in the level thumbnail
