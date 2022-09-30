 Skip to content

Vibrant Venture update for 30 September 2022

Beta Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9630142 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details.

  • Fixed a bug where being subscribed to a hidden Pet created by another user would crash the game
  • Fixed text being cut off in the Title Screen on the Brazilian Portuguese localization
  • Fixed the Spring and Brachins not being shown under any categories in the Level Builder item selector
  • Fixed entering levels always spawning you as Cardinal
  • Fixed saving levels while the background layer is active causing the ground to be transparent in the level thumbnail

