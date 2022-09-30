 Skip to content

Zofia update for 30 September 2022

Patch Notes for Sept 30th

Build 9629993

This is actually a little sooner than expected as I found a couple of issues that warranted a quicker patch, so here is an additional patch for the base game:

Changes/Fixes:

  • Use/Jump button should now both work in dialogue menus
  • (Potentially) Fixed an issue where settings in split-screen would sometimes not save
  • Fixed a terrain issue in the prologue where you could fall through the ground
  • Fixed a debug option that allowed you to skip the prologue
  • Fixed a menu option that allowed you to 'Return To Hub' immediately starting the game, skipping the prologue
  • Fixed some texture/model issues in the Gilded City Arena
  • Adjusted difficulty scaling for co-op, 2-4 players should see sometimes additional enemies and harder enemies (Only currently some enemy types, this is still being worked on)
  • Fixed ghosts not being able to hit you at close range
  • Altered parts of Labyrinthian Caves to have sections of blight
  • Altered some enemy spawns and item placement within Labyrinthian Caves
  • Grapplehooks now have the correct range underwater
  • Altered Hub backdrop as it was very empty looking
  • Temporarily removed the 'regenerating armor' enemy from having a chance of spawning as they could be a problem without certain environmental hazards nearby (stronger possessed armors will spawn instead)

Additions:

  • Added difficulty options, they can be found within the Hub
  • Added a teleporter to the Hub
  • Added Sentry enemies to the Cliffside map
  • Added additional travel routes to Gilded City Arena
  • Possessed Armors have had their drop rate adjusted so that each armor piece has a 4% chance of drop, and a much higher chance to drop silver
  • Added an additional weapon that can be found in the Labyrinthian Caves level

