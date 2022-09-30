Patch Notes for Sept 30th

This is actually a little sooner than expected as I found a couple of issues that warranted a quicker patch, so here is an additional patch for the base game:

Changes/Fixes:

Use/Jump button should now both work in dialogue menus

(Potentially) Fixed an issue where settings in split-screen would sometimes not save

Fixed a terrain issue in the prologue where you could fall through the ground

Fixed a debug option that allowed you to skip the prologue

Fixed a menu option that allowed you to 'Return To Hub' immediately starting the game, skipping the prologue

Fixed some texture/model issues in the Gilded City Arena

Adjusted difficulty scaling for co-op, 2-4 players should see sometimes additional enemies and harder enemies (Only currently some enemy types, this is still being worked on)

Fixed ghosts not being able to hit you at close range

Altered parts of Labyrinthian Caves to have sections of blight

Altered some enemy spawns and item placement within Labyrinthian Caves

Grapplehooks now have the correct range underwater

Altered Hub backdrop as it was very empty looking

Temporarily removed the 'regenerating armor' enemy from having a chance of spawning as they could be a problem without certain environmental hazards nearby (stronger possessed armors will spawn instead)

Additions: