Patch Notes for Sept 30th

This is actually a little sooner than expected as I found a couple of issues that warranted a quicker patch, so here is an additional patch for the base game:
Changes/Fixes:
- Use/Jump button should now both work in dialogue menus
- (Potentially) Fixed an issue where settings in split-screen would sometimes not save
- Fixed a terrain issue in the prologue where you could fall through the ground
- Fixed a debug option that allowed you to skip the prologue
- Fixed a menu option that allowed you to 'Return To Hub' immediately starting the game, skipping the prologue
- Fixed some texture/model issues in the Gilded City Arena
- Adjusted difficulty scaling for co-op, 2-4 players should see sometimes additional enemies and harder enemies (Only currently some enemy types, this is still being worked on)
- Fixed ghosts not being able to hit you at close range
- Altered parts of Labyrinthian Caves to have sections of blight
- Altered some enemy spawns and item placement within Labyrinthian Caves
- Grapplehooks now have the correct range underwater
- Altered Hub backdrop as it was very empty looking
- Temporarily removed the 'regenerating armor' enemy from having a chance of spawning as they could be a problem without certain environmental hazards nearby (stronger possessed armors will spawn instead)
Additions:
- Added difficulty options, they can be found within the Hub
- Added a teleporter to the Hub
- Added Sentry enemies to the Cliffside map
- Added additional travel routes to Gilded City Arena
- Possessed Armors have had their drop rate adjusted so that each armor piece has a 4% chance of drop, and a much higher chance to drop silver
- Added an additional weapon that can be found in the Labyrinthian Caves level
