Version 0.160 changelist:

- Added support for multi-piece parts with super-flexible sizing
- Improved piston functionality to allow far more range of motion and customizability
- Updated parts: Small Piston, Large Piston, and Side Piston use new systems (revised 3-part models)
- Updated parts: Side Suspension and Suspension use new flexible sizing (revised 3-part models)
- Added new part: Suspension S (contract from Suspension)
- Added new parts: Mini Beam (expandable to Mini Beam XL) and Mini Beam S (contractable to Mini Beam XS)
- Added new parts: 4-Way Cross Mini (contract from Cross 4-Way) and Angle 90 Mini (contract from Angle 90)
- Added new parts: Y-Split Mini (contract from 3-Way Y-Split) and T-Split Mini (contract from 3-Way T-Split)
- Added new parts: Power Pivot S and Swivel 90 S (contract from full-size versions)
- Added new parts: Fast Swivel S and Power Swivel S (contract from full-size versions)
- Added new parts: Dump Box XL, Hook XL, and Spiky Ball XL (expand from Dump Box, Hook, and Spiky Ball)
- Added new parts: Wrecking Ball XL and Wrecking Ball S (expand from Wrecking ball)
- Added new parts: Mini Wedge and Mini Wedge XL
- Updated parts: Flex Swivel and Flex Pivot models reduced in thickness
- Updated parts: Round Cover and Square Cover reduced in thickness (Square Cover renamed Mini Panel)
- Added new parts: Round Cover S/XL and Mini Panel XL/XXL (expand from Round Cover and Mini Panel)
- Add option to choose which part size you prefer to place (smaller, normal, bigger)
- Fixed Fast Swivels not being affected by Overdrive
- Increased power to Fast Swivels (particularly high powered ones)
- Increased the max angular velocity of vehicle parts (affects fast swivels in particular)
- Changed camera to go way higher and fixed shadows when doing so
- Increased max altitude parameter so balloons/rockets/etc can go higher
- Added new big impact effects for large downward player impacts on ground/structures
- Added toughness to blocks in structure editor
-
- INV makes them indestructible, otherwise is a hitpoint multiplier
- Added connection to front of thruster (also fixes issue with them not aligning with mirror mode)
- Fixed some cases of undo in ground editor (loops became unselectable, could also stop working completely)
- Fixed Drill XL and Skid XL mass being too light
- Increased size of water depth texture for island/water depth effects
- Removed most particle effects from water under land
- Fixed Magnets, Thrusters, and Fast Swivel not activating the overdrive glow
- Renamed some parts to have more consistency (still not 100% consistent, but good enough for now)
- Prevented both help and advanced mode from being active at the same time (build mode)
Instruments of Destruction update for 30 September 2022
Version 0.160 changelist:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update