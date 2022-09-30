 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Instruments of Destruction update for 30 September 2022

Version 0.160 changelist:

Share · View all patches · Build 9629931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for multi-piece parts with super-flexible sizing
  • Improved piston functionality to allow far more range of motion and customizability
  • Updated parts: Small Piston, Large Piston, and Side Piston use new systems (revised 3-part models)
  • Updated parts: Side Suspension and Suspension use new flexible sizing (revised 3-part models)
  • Added new part: Suspension S (contract from Suspension)
  • Added new parts: Mini Beam (expandable to Mini Beam XL) and Mini Beam S (contractable to Mini Beam XS)
  • Added new parts: 4-Way Cross Mini (contract from Cross 4-Way) and Angle 90 Mini (contract from Angle 90)
  • Added new parts: Y-Split Mini (contract from 3-Way Y-Split) and T-Split Mini (contract from 3-Way T-Split)
  • Added new parts: Power Pivot S and Swivel 90 S (contract from full-size versions)
  • Added new parts: Fast Swivel S and Power Swivel S (contract from full-size versions)
  • Added new parts: Dump Box XL, Hook XL, and Spiky Ball XL (expand from Dump Box, Hook, and Spiky Ball)
  • Added new parts: Wrecking Ball XL and Wrecking Ball S (expand from Wrecking ball)
  • Added new parts: Mini Wedge and Mini Wedge XL
  • Updated parts: Flex Swivel and Flex Pivot models reduced in thickness
  • Updated parts: Round Cover and Square Cover reduced in thickness (Square Cover renamed Mini Panel)
  • Added new parts: Round Cover S/XL and Mini Panel XL/XXL (expand from Round Cover and Mini Panel)
  • Add option to choose which part size you prefer to place (smaller, normal, bigger)
  • Fixed Fast Swivels not being affected by Overdrive
  • Increased power to Fast Swivels (particularly high powered ones)
  • Increased the max angular velocity of vehicle parts (affects fast swivels in particular)
  • Changed camera to go way higher and fixed shadows when doing so
  • Increased max altitude parameter so balloons/rockets/etc can go higher
  • Added new big impact effects for large downward player impacts on ground/structures
  • Added toughness to blocks in structure editor
    • INV makes them indestructible, otherwise is a hitpoint multiplier
  • Added connection to front of thruster (also fixes issue with them not aligning with mirror mode)
  • Fixed some cases of undo in ground editor (loops became unselectable, could also stop working completely)
  • Fixed Drill XL and Skid XL mass being too light
  • Increased size of water depth texture for island/water depth effects
  • Removed most particle effects from water under land
  • Fixed Magnets, Thrusters, and Fast Swivel not activating the overdrive glow
  • Renamed some parts to have more consistency (still not 100% consistent, but good enough for now)
  • Prevented both help and advanced mode from being active at the same time (build mode)

Changed files in this update

Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link