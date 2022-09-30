30th September update

Update Notes:
- New scenario: 24 "Heavy Metal"
- New scenario: 25 "To Snatch the Crown"
- (Preview) Skirmish mode V1.1 prototype scenario with randomised AI forces
- Infantry unit target size setting
- Various small improvements and bug fixes
