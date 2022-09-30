 Skip to content

The Troop update for 30 September 2022

30th September update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Notes:

  • New scenario: 24 "Heavy Metal"
  • New scenario: 25 "To Snatch the Crown"
  • (Preview) Skirmish mode V1.1 prototype scenario with randomised AI forces
  • Infantry unit target size setting
  • Various small improvements and bug fixes

