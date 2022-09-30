Desecrators 0.7.0 - Database

Desecrators 0.7.0 features a new database module recording and storing details about enemies and pickups you encounter. Explore, desecrate and use the database to improve your performance.
Features
- Added ingame database that lists all discovered enemies and pickups
- Singleplayer sessions are now paused while a menu is open
- Clients will now keep their ship inventory when joining a server
Level changes
- Improved teleport placement:
- Most teleports will now be placed in separate rooms
- Enemies are less likely to be placed near teleports
- Reduced overall level layout complexity
- Added lighting highlights for room entrances
- Added new room types to Derelict Freighter and Drifting Orbital
- Improved texture assignment for light surfaces
- Updated Dark Refinery music
- Power pickups are now more consistently spaced across a level
- Enemies can now spawn closer to the dropship in high Prospect levels
Gameplay changes
- Rival aim leading is now less accurate
- Rivals are now better at dodging homing weapons
- Rivals are now better at estimating splash damage from their own weapons
- Adjusted Gun Husk AI to make them less likely to sit in doorways when attacking
- Improved how enemies react to mines placed in doorways
- Adjusted Beehive projectile speeds
- Reduced impact forces from underwater explosions and projectiles
- Increased player pickup collection radius
Misc
- Improved smoke trail rendering
- Improved enemy generator spawning FX
- Improved explosion debris physics
- Reduced latency for client pickup collection
- Added directional damage feedback to player HUD
- Added setting for adjusting player turbo FOV shift intensity
- Added setting for toggling raw input for axis controls
- Added settings for rebinding selection of specific weapon slots
Fixes
- Fixed roll sensitivity affecting roll speed
- Fixed Pyrocrafts spawning in underwater areas
- Fixed some HUD elements not being disabled while a menu is active
- Fixed 3D player names not rendering correctly
- Fixed 3D player names sometimes not being removed after a player disconnects
- Fixed rebind menu not scaling correctly on low resolutions
- Fixed turret muzzleflash FX staying in a frozen animation state when fired from a culled entity
- Fixed teleport exit orientation sometimes facing nearby walls
