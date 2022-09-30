 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 30 September 2022

Desecrators 0.7.0 - Database

Build 9629487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.7.0 features a new database module recording and storing details about enemies and pickups you encounter. Explore, desecrate and use the database to improve your performance.

Features

  • Added ingame database that lists all discovered enemies and pickups
  • Singleplayer sessions are now paused while a menu is open
  • Clients will now keep their ship inventory when joining a server

Level changes

  • Improved teleport placement:
  • Most teleports will now be placed in separate rooms
  • Enemies are less likely to be placed near teleports
  • Reduced overall level layout complexity
  • Added lighting highlights for room entrances
  • Added new room types to Derelict Freighter and Drifting Orbital
  • Improved texture assignment for light surfaces
  • Updated Dark Refinery music
  • Power pickups are now more consistently spaced across a level
  • Enemies can now spawn closer to the dropship in high Prospect levels

Gameplay changes

  • Rival aim leading is now less accurate
  • Rivals are now better at dodging homing weapons
  • Rivals are now better at estimating splash damage from their own weapons
  • Adjusted Gun Husk AI to make them less likely to sit in doorways when attacking
  • Improved how enemies react to mines placed in doorways
  • Adjusted Beehive projectile speeds
  • Reduced impact forces from underwater explosions and projectiles
  • Increased player pickup collection radius

Misc

  • Improved smoke trail rendering
  • Improved enemy generator spawning FX
  • Improved explosion debris physics
  • Reduced latency for client pickup collection
  • Added directional damage feedback to player HUD
  • Added setting for adjusting player turbo FOV shift intensity
  • Added setting for toggling raw input for axis controls
  • Added settings for rebinding selection of specific weapon slots

Fixes

  • Fixed roll sensitivity affecting roll speed
  • Fixed Pyrocrafts spawning in underwater areas
  • Fixed some HUD elements not being disabled while a menu is active
  • Fixed 3D player names not rendering correctly
  • Fixed 3D player names sometimes not being removed after a player disconnects
  • Fixed rebind menu not scaling correctly on low resolutions
  • Fixed turret muzzleflash FX staying in a frozen animation state when fired from a culled entity
  • Fixed teleport exit orientation sometimes facing nearby walls

