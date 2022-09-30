 Skip to content

Facteroids update for 30 September 2022

Update v220928

Build 9629388

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The ability to construct buildings with installed upgrades.
  • Construction material cost summary.
  • Improved upgrades interface. Building upgrades can be managed through the building info panel and you can upgrade multiple buildings at once.
  • New mission in Inferno: Remote base
  • Mouse rectangle selection selects bots or buildings.
  • Shortcut keys for demolishing buildings and destroying materials.
  • Bots can be assigned to buildings and supply materials to them.
  • Smooth camera movement on flat maps.
  • New building: pipe bridge - you can cross pipes with different liquids.
  • Bot and Tech tabs in editor.
  • New mission in Foothold: Superbot

