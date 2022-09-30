- The ability to construct buildings with installed upgrades.
- Construction material cost summary.
- Improved upgrades interface. Building upgrades can be managed through the building info panel and you can upgrade multiple buildings at once.
- New mission in Inferno: Remote base
- Mouse rectangle selection selects bots or buildings.
- Shortcut keys for demolishing buildings and destroying materials.
- Bots can be assigned to buildings and supply materials to them.
- Smooth camera movement on flat maps.
- New building: pipe bridge - you can cross pipes with different liquids.
- Bot and Tech tabs in editor.
- New mission in Foothold: Superbot
Facteroids update for 30 September 2022
Update v220928
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Facteroids Content Depot 1626531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update