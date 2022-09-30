 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Heat Death update for 30 September 2022

balance changes, difficulty 6 changes, and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9629379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty 6 as been adjusted again. Damage is back up to how it was before, but enemy damage is no longer buffed until you reach the 1st boss.
  • Fixed Artillery Factory not consuming any energy.
  • Fixed Regrowth being able to make negative card costs.
  • Turrets and Large Turrets have slightly more health.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678321
  • Loading history…
Depot 1678322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link