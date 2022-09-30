- Difficulty 6 as been adjusted again. Damage is back up to how it was before, but enemy damage is no longer buffed until you reach the 1st boss.
- Fixed Artillery Factory not consuming any energy.
- Fixed Regrowth being able to make negative card costs.
- Turrets and Large Turrets have slightly more health.
Heat Death update for 30 September 2022
balance changes, difficulty 6 changes, and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
