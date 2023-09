This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Well, well, well. If it isn’t Gunbrella launch day. Hah!

Kinda didn’t think she’d ever really come. Started to wonder if Gunbrella was even a real thing, to begin with. Well… is Gunbrella a real thing? You tell me, out-of-towner! I reckon there’s only one way to find out….

Now kick rocks, I gotta lotta cleanin’ up to do. Looks like a gorehound gave birth in here. Smells like it, too.

Love,

Josie

