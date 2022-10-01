 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon update for 1 October 2022

October 1st, 2022 - Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9628776

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update today.

  • Fixed bug with build system sometimes throwing message of no floor beneath furniture while trying to build - even though a floor is there.
  • Can no longer build furniture directly in front of or through a doorway.

More to come.

Deadwater Saloon Content Depot 1696081
