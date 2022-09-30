Version 0.7.5.244
- Improvements
- added go to ramp button in worker(vehicle)
- added go to worker button for each service in the airliner window
- new lands layout(old layout will be in saves before 0.7.5.244)
- Bug fixes
- fixed move and upgrade commands
