Sky Haven update for 30 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.244

Share · View all patches · Build 9628446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.7.5.244

  • Improvements
  • added go to ramp button in worker(vehicle)
  • added go to worker button for each service in the airliner window
  • new lands layout(old layout will be in saves before 0.7.5.244)
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed move and upgrade commands

