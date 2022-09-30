Hunt and Snare - r29 - The Golden Ful

r29 Changelist:
- NEW - Ful Spirit - The ancient ful spirit can now be visited on Gut Island (Northeast island on Skiia). She has a MxF act and is a bit more knowledgeable on spirits and Skiia than the Spirit of the Standing Stones (or how he is more commonly known as, the glowing green penis).
- (r29c) NEW - Scraven First Mate Full Act - The Scraven First Mate, Ash-Tongue, at the pirate camp on Skiia now has a FxF full act <3
- NEW - Ship Decoration - More storage space, and vastly more visually pleasing ship interiors.
- NEW - Quicksaving - You can quicksave in most of the places in-game by pressing F5 while not in acts or conversations. It functions similarly to Autosave in that it saves the last position player was in that was allowed along with all the player information. This means the player position may vary a little when loading Quicksaves, but everything else is saved accurately. There's one Quicksave slot PER character. Custom saves can still be made by interacting with your cabin paw Juin.
- NEW - Map locators - Most of the locations, important and unimportant, in-game now have a map location marker that can be discovered by approaching or entering the location.
- NEW - Reworked Fur - More performant and memory saving especially when multiple characters are around the player or in view, and in general scales better performance wise (+ a cute wind effect).
- (r29c) NEW - Logbook and Rumor tab - First pass of the rumor tab for logbook that lists various rumors you’ve heard while playing and keeps up to date with their exploration. The first pass only tracks the first few steps in the game however, and will be updated to cover all the other things later on! Press L or J to open it.
- (r29c) Added new rumor for Kess pointing towards the Gut Island for Ful Spirit.
- (r29c) Added a “rumor marker” for Dewseed Tribe after talking to Kort.
- (r29c) Added footstep volume slider to options menu.
- (r29c) Added time of day slider to Showroom.
- (r29c) Added a different button icon to indicate the currently selected act in Showroom.
- (r29c) Added a secret in the world after meeting with the Ful Spirit for the first time.
- (r29b) Added pressing E to close open containers.
- Added a label to faelain dart boxes in the world.
- Improved Player location arrow; Instead of just pointing where the player is, the arrow now points to where the player is facing at the location. It also should update faster now, instead of popping to place after a second or so.
- Improved shadow performance slightly by culling out distance shadow casters faster.
- (r29c) Fixed incorrectly placed “Footwarmer” in Showroom categories.
- (r29c) Fixed Ful Spirit introduction conversation looping.
- (r29c) Fixed modded character names displayed with weird spacing in Showroom/Menu.
- (r29c) Fixed animation speed slider not resetting after act is changed in Showroom or on islands.
- (r29c) Fixed weather effects occurring inside buildings.
- (r29b) Fixed Kirhaal city lamp LODs not working.
- (r29b) Fixed Occlusion map issues with Ful Spirit, and some ship objects.
- Fixed pant light legless showing item colors wrong.
- Fixed island progress texts being out of date and unnecessary at the moment.
- Fixed some navigation mesh issues on Skiia (namely in the Kirhaal market).
- Fixed map labels sticking on if they were active when the map was closed.
- Fixed Sliver of the Sun appearing in trading/loot lists (extras that still appear can be sold now).
- Fixed unlootable chest in Kizan Ashens area.
- Fixed floating warning sign text on Kizan swamp.
- Fixed floating baskets on Kizan fruit farms.
- Fixed floating rope on Kizan well.
- Fixed flying box over open seas of Skiia (hooow?).
- Fixed missing collisions in sea borne junk on Kizan Ashens.
- Fixed collision on abandoned house ruins on Skiia.
- Fixed stair collisions near abandoned mines on Skiia.
- (r29c) Modding: Added support for running acts without act locators (will automatically place act locator in the spot of the NPC) which makes testing faster, but generally you’ll want to manually place an act locator for more accuracy or better placement.
- Modding: Added support for overriding built in characters to be playable or showroomable.
- (r29c) Modding: Fixed issue with modded built in characters unable to use reserved for crew/follower patterns.
- (r29c) Modding: Fixed cross species penis issue in animations.
- (r29c) Modding: Some merely informational messages now require the Modding Tools option in Gameplay to be enabled in your options, otherwise they will not be logged.
- Modding: Fixed mod refreshing accumulating memory (now performs a garbage collection after every refresh).
- Modding: Fixed custom materials not applying right (namely when they are used in acts).
- Modding: Pants light legless and fancy Admiral's hat are now moddable with custom colors.
- Modding: Removed color clamping from items preventing overdriving item colors.
With luv,
Ruffleneck <3
Changed files in this update