 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 30 September 2022

Patch: 0.7.4 - Audio Mixing

Share · View all patches · Build 9628328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Decreased the size of Valentino's projectile.
  • Improved the debug logging system.
  • Reworked audio mixing.
  • Reworked drawing order.
  • Fixed a bug where the game would uncheck the "collect data" option by itself.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link