- Decreased the size of Valentino's projectile.
- Improved the debug logging system.
- Reworked audio mixing.
- Reworked drawing order.
- Fixed a bug where the game would uncheck the "collect data" option by itself.
Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 30 September 2022
Patch: 0.7.4 - Audio Mixing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
