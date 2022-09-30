New Build!

Click here to watch the new update video!

Dragon Girl Hairstyles

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. If you are to visit the Monster Girl Gallery, you’ll find that the Dragon Girl enemy has a variety of new hairstyles. You’ll need to unlock her first though, by defeating her in the Experimental Hall.

Voiceless Interaction

That’s not the only new feature in the Monster Girl Gallery though. The Voiceless enemy can now be interacted with. She has boob physics and you can touch her to get reactions. Like with the Dragon Girl, you’ll need to defeat her in the Experimental Hall in order to unlock her.

New Ice Spells

We’ve also made a new upgradable ice projectile spell which you can try out through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

New Scenes

Also in the Experimental Hall, through the camp portal, you’ll be able to see the new and improved Brianna and Lexi scenes. Darick is still WIP in the Lexi one though.