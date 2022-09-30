DEV LOG #1

Dear players, we've received your feedback!

Since the launch last week, we've been on pins and needles, worried that our game may fail to meet your expectations.

In the first week, we've been handling crashes and bugs.

The major issues in gaming experience reported so far include: Warrior cards lack the depth for forming styles; some cards are hard to understand; some cards' costs are not reasonable, etc. We'll optimize the game accordingly. On the other hand, due to cultural and background differences, the story isn't well-received in some countries and regions. We may need more help to solve this problem. If you are willing to help, please contact us at supernature.game@qq.com

Starting from the next week, we'll be spending more time on adjusting cards, handling user experience issues, and adding more content.

Bug Fix:

Gentleman's Hand won't turn into multiple copies now. (Maybe...)

Special cards won't appear in handbook before used.

Fixed the wrong price of Roasted Meat.

Fixed an error in Artifact refreshment.

Fixed the basic crash protection when the system language is a foreign language.

Fixed an error in which you can't press Esc to quit the game when an error message appears.

Peripheral device testing errors no longer count as game errors, otherwise the game will crash upon starting.

No more crashes when both the draw pile and discarded pile are empty.

No more crashes when a Frost Worm jumps out of a Frostworm Nest and falls right onto a Bush grid with snow.

No more crashes when you click an item too frequently.

No more crashes when a profile isn't successfully loaded or saved (but the data won't be saved in that case).

Added code protection to various other crashes.

The prompt text "Cripple" will appear when you use Reckless Strike.

The prompt text "Fury" will appear when you right-click Wolves and Werewolves.

Fixed the wrong prices of Roasted Drumstick and Roasted Meat.

Fixed some wrong traditional Chinese characters.

Fixed some crashes in special scenarios.

Fixed some bad translations.

Fixed the Chinese descriptions of Sword, Hero's Sword, and Yokai Blade.

There will be no more Legacy locations after clearing the levels.

Fixed the wrong high-lighted grid when canceling an Oblivion Potion. You no longer have to select precisely 2 cards to use a Strong Oblivion Potion.

Descriptions have been added to trap items.

Fixed various crashes.

Fix Crashes.

The battle victory reward panel: Opening the backpack and eating apple did not regenerate HP; the HP value is incorrectly.

Content changes:

ATK +1 when Harsh Training is upgraded.

Increased Kick & Backflip's basic ATK to 9.

Only Warrior characters can use Restless cards for now. There are 2 in total.

State of Mind's basic DEF +2.

Temporarily removed Simplification, Illusive Shield, and Power of No Action. They will be replaced by less confusing new cards to improve gaming experience.

A lot of English translation updates about basic things, Artifacts, items.

Weakened Weakness Strike's effect by 10%.

Fire Spirit's damage now increases by 2 per turn.

Added a confirmation when leaving the Card Boost House without using the upgrade.

Add 20 initial gold coins for warrior characters

Deletion at the bonfire starts at 8% of max health; increases by 2% after each deletion

Remove some unnecessary dialogue

New feature: