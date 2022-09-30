 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 30 September 2022

v0.5.2.1

30 September 2022

  • We have fixed a loading error in the old games. Now they can be loaded without problems.
  • We have fixed a navigation error in the order panel with the remote control.
  • We have fixed a bug in the scroll of the room rental panel.
  • We have fixed a saving error of the "Small Cage" item.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked checkboxes in the field "Tilled".
  • We have fixed a bug that caused trees to appear as items in the inventory.
  • The size of the vineyards has been adjusted, when you start this version for the first time, the planted vineyards will disappear and their seeds will be given to you so that you can plant them again.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the cellar floor to be unrecognizable.

