 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cyber Hook update for 1 October 2022

Thank you Amazon

Share · View all patches · Build 9627718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It is with great pleasure that we discovered that Amazon decided to acquire and then SHUTDOWN the tool we used to make leaderboards, replays and other online things...

Luckily our team of caffeine addicted monkeys managed to switch to a different service without any sleepless night and very quickly (that's a lie)

As a result we had to wipe the leaderboards clean, but your progression ingame shouldn't be affected.
Feel free to grab to top 10 spots and maybe get the Elite Runner role in our discord. ;)

Changed files in this update

Cyber Hook Content Depot 1130411
  • Loading history…
Lost Numbers DLC (1726520) Depot Depot 1726520
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link