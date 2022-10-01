Thank you Amazon

It is with great pleasure that we discovered that Amazon decided to acquire and then SHUTDOWN the tool we used to make leaderboards, replays and other online things...

Luckily our team of caffeine addicted monkey s managed to switch to a different service without any sleepless night and very quickly (that's a lie)

As a result we had to wipe the leaderboards clean, but your progression ingame shouldn't be affected.

Feel free to grab to top 10 spots and maybe get the Elite Runner role in our discord. ;)