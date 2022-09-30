 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 30 September 2022

ClientVersion 5462

Build 9627634

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, and Russian

Heroes

  • Invoker: ItemSlots/8/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/8/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/10/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/10/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Invoker: ItemSlots/11/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Marci: ItemSlots/0/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Marci: ItemSlots/0/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Marci: ItemSlots/3/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Primal Beast: ItemSlots/0/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Primal Beast: ItemSlots/0/TextureHeight increased from 256 to 512 (+256)
  • Primal Beast: ItemSlots/3/TextureWidth increased from 256 to 512 (+256)

Changed files in this update

