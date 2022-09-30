 Skip to content

Wadality update for 30 September 2022

v0.3.1f1 is out! Happy Halloween everyone 🎃

Share · View all patches · Build 9627609 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have prepared a special event for this spooky season. We've put much love and effort into this update and we really hope you would enjoy it! Become infected and catch survivors, or take your chance to survive against swarms of zombies! Call your friends and try your skill in a new "Infected" mode!

Y'all can see what's inside below!

New Features:

  • New game mode: Infected
  • Back to the Island button
  • Interactable objects sync
  • New outfits
  • New weapon: Rip Claws
  • Bar is now safe zone in Sandbox mode
  • Damage direction arrow
  • Auto game mode ( shuffles game levels and modes automatically )

Updates:

  • Score table now display more information
  • Thematic Halloween props & decorations
  • Global bar renovation
  • New sounds
  • Updated hit colliders

Fixes:

  • Friendly fire fix
  • Global models fixes and improvements
  • Stability improvements
  • Optimization improvements
  • Fix fall when dead after opening terminal
  • Other bug fixes

