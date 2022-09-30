v0.3.1f1 is out! Happy Halloween everyone 🎃

Happy Halloween everyone 🎃

We have prepared a special event for this spooky season. We've put much love and effort into this update and we really hope you would enjoy it! Become infected and catch survivors, or take your chance to survive against swarms of zombies! Call your friends and try your skill in a new "Infected" mode!

Y'all can see what's inside below!

New Features:

New game mode: Infected

Back to the Island button

Interactable objects sync

New outfits

New weapon: Rip Claws

Bar is now safe zone in Sandbox mode

Damage direction arrow

Auto game mode ( shuffles game levels and modes automatically )

Score table now display more information

Thematic Halloween props & decorations

Global bar renovation

New sounds

Updated hit colliders

Fixes: