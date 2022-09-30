 Skip to content

Catarro update for 30 September 2022

Game completely revised and improved!

Share · View all patches · Build 9627279

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've made several changes and improvements based on player feedback:

Significantly improved player gameplay physics.
New sound effects.
Pixel Perfect Camera.
Full screen window.
Skill indicators being used in the interface.

Changed files in this update

