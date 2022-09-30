 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 30 September 2022

20% Experience boost weekend! Have fun! 😀

Build 9627074

Patchnotes via Steam Community

302: Early Access 0.13.41 - September 30, 2022 9:20 AM EST
• Enabled a 20% experience boost for the weekend. Enjoy!

