V 1.0.0.2 is out

Dear Retaiers

So two weeks has gone after release, and unfortunately some pesky bugs managed to slip into the latest version, so my time has been spent on tracking them down, and fixing them. A hotfix was uploaded the day after release to address two major issues, however that was not announced here, and if you had wait for these I am sorry for keeping you waiting.

However the following has been fixed:

Issue where you lost huge amounts of money in campaign mode when hiring a daily manager

Issue where articles crossed over from one type of concept to another

Not being able to leave the office whiteboard when pressing ESC after using the computer

Collission to several displays that made customers run to close to them

Lamps were not selectable when loaded into a game.

Some items could not be placed on shelved even thoug shelf was added to fit the item

Bug regarding "Back to school" achievement

Issue with not being able to select applications at office after tutorial

Issue with game pausing after reading tutorial at advertisement table

Tutorial from menu could spawn several times

Lightning issue at Airport level making everything extrmeely dark at night

Increased overall lightning at End of Day office

Increased pricing limit on articles

Fixed box location on delivery guy

Saved orders were not properly loaded into game

Added community translated italian language that is work in progress thanks to the help of a very kind player

I will still be monitoring which bugs you submit, so I can get even more fixed. Other than this, I will go back to add more content for you, to make your store even more exciting. For instance a pack of article displays is close to being ready, and should be with you for the next update!

Feedback and reports are as always very welcome. and you are more than welcome in the game's Discord.

Until next time

Have a great sale!

Cheers

Daniel