Tails: The Backbone Preludes is OUT NOW!

It's here.
It's time.
Howard, Clarissa, Renee and Eli are waiting for you to explore their stories.
_Welcome – or welcome back – to a very different Vancouver. Set in a dystopian world and inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, you’ll find that this city both alien and familiar as you visit a world with a rich history inspired by art deco and post-Soviet architecture.
The same beautiful high-resolution pixel art, atmosphere, and locations of Backbone are revisited and set against another banger of a soundtrack by Danshin, whose melancholic and noir doom jazz perfectly accompanies the themes and characters of each story._