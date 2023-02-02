 Skip to content

Tails: The Backbone Preludes update for 2 February 2023

Tails: The Backbone Preludes is OUT NOW!

It's here.

It's time.

Howard, Clarissa, Renee and Eli are waiting for you to explore their stories.

_Welcome – or welcome back – to a very different Vancouver. Set in a dystopian world and inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, you’ll find that this city both alien and familiar as you visit a world with a rich history inspired by art deco and post-Soviet architecture.

The same beautiful high-resolution pixel art, atmosphere, and locations of Backbone are revisited and set against another banger of a soundtrack by Danshin, whose melancholic and noir doom jazz perfectly accompanies the themes and characters of each story._

And for those interested in playing Backbone before or after Tails, be sure to check out the Backbone series bundle, offering both games for 25% off!

Settle in and enjoy your Tails experience (and check out the FAQ's if you have any questions!)

