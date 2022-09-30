 Skip to content

Alina of the Arena update for 30 September 2022

Early Access v0.9.3.5 fixed bugs

30 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add Item Trap add keyword [Eliminate]
  • Fixed The Damage from trap has no decrease by target's flags.

