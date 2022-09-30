 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Organosphere update for 30 September 2022

Organosphere V0.9.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9626305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our discord to follow up on updates or suggest changes! https://discord.gg/8d5v52S4DP

Organosphere V0.9.4

  1. Enemy in-fighting - SHOULD their paths overlap - bug type enemies will now attack the soldier enemies and vice versa, instead of them all just ganging up on you.
    Almost always resulting in victory by the soldiers with guns, of course. Stingers are not much of a match for assault rifles, as many players will already know.
  2. Fixed issue with enemy headshots not registering 100% of the time. Now hitting a headshot will always trigger an instant kill.
  3. new motorcycle vehicle, this motorcycle will help you move through tight spaces more efficiently than any other vehicle, and more importantly - unlike
    other vehicles, it can be spawned at any location using the cycle spawner located in the inventory.
  4. Improved game appearance
  5. When using god mode cheat, you will no longer earn score points.
  6. Score modifier now set from 2X to 4X - go wild!!
  7. Added a few more character vocal "quips"
  8. Added more details to the arcadia, including a new sleeping quarters for the player [Marked on minimap] where you can rest and recuperate from missions.
  9. Your collected robo-friend toys will now show up on a shelf in your on-shop dorm as you progress as well as some other certain souvenirs from your missions.
  10. Leaderboard now shows top 100 instead of only top 40, as well as highlighting the #1 player
  11. Added a few more achievements
  12. Added more enemies
  13. Added satisfying squish sounds when killing scorpions and other bugs
  14. Fixed score exploit with re-spawnable secret pizza location [office]
  15. Fixed issue of enemies killed not saving inside office
  16. Optimized main weapon mesh & texture memory usage
  17. Fixed issue with mouse orbit vehicle cameras not pausing when game is paused, also added reasonable limit to camera distance
  18. Fixed some floating objects in city and office
  19. Worked on environment and fixed floating meshes and decals
  20. Improved more city materials to prevent overly white gamma
  21. Fixed issue with save games not loading in arcadia when continuing game from main menu after having saved onboard the ship
  22. Fixed robo-wasp corpses to match the enemy in final boss fight
  23. Improved detail in final center of earth level/boss fight
  24. Fixed issue with destroyed robot mechs not saving
  25. Made office brighter when generator light is turned on
  26. Weapons now load inside arcadia [Guess why ;)]
  27. Fixed a rare issue causing the game to drop to 2FPS when burning the mushrooms inside a test receptacle in the lab with a flamethrower
  28. Fixed various navmesh areas that enemies could move through unrealistically
  29. Fixed issue of telephones not using 3D sound
  30. Made phonecalls play back clips in a random order
  31. Added 3 new achievements
  32. Game now starts off with a few helpful inventory items such as health and adrenaline [Including the new vehicle spawner device]

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link