Organosphere V0.9.4
- Enemy in-fighting - SHOULD their paths overlap - bug type enemies will now attack the soldier enemies and vice versa, instead of them all just ganging up on you.
Almost always resulting in victory by the soldiers with guns, of course. Stingers are not much of a match for assault rifles, as many players will already know.
- Fixed issue with enemy headshots not registering 100% of the time. Now hitting a headshot will always trigger an instant kill.
- new motorcycle vehicle, this motorcycle will help you move through tight spaces more efficiently than any other vehicle, and more importantly - unlike
other vehicles, it can be spawned at any location using the cycle spawner located in the inventory.
- Improved game appearance
- When using god mode cheat, you will no longer earn score points.
- Score modifier now set from 2X to 4X - go wild!!
- Added a few more character vocal "quips"
- Added more details to the arcadia, including a new sleeping quarters for the player [Marked on minimap] where you can rest and recuperate from missions.
- Your collected robo-friend toys will now show up on a shelf in your on-shop dorm as you progress as well as some other certain souvenirs from your missions.
- Leaderboard now shows top 100 instead of only top 40, as well as highlighting the #1 player
- Added a few more achievements
- Added more enemies
- Added satisfying squish sounds when killing scorpions and other bugs
- Fixed score exploit with re-spawnable secret pizza location [office]
- Fixed issue of enemies killed not saving inside office
- Optimized main weapon mesh & texture memory usage
- Fixed issue with mouse orbit vehicle cameras not pausing when game is paused, also added reasonable limit to camera distance
- Fixed some floating objects in city and office
- Worked on environment and fixed floating meshes and decals
- Improved more city materials to prevent overly white gamma
- Fixed issue with save games not loading in arcadia when continuing game from main menu after having saved onboard the ship
- Fixed robo-wasp corpses to match the enemy in final boss fight
- Improved detail in final center of earth level/boss fight
- Fixed issue with destroyed robot mechs not saving
- Made office brighter when generator light is turned on
- Weapons now load inside arcadia [Guess why ;)]
- Fixed a rare issue causing the game to drop to 2FPS when burning the mushrooms inside a test receptacle in the lab with a flamethrower
- Fixed various navmesh areas that enemies could move through unrealistically
- Fixed issue of telephones not using 3D sound
- Made phonecalls play back clips in a random order
- Added 3 new achievements
- Game now starts off with a few helpful inventory items such as health and adrenaline [Including the new vehicle spawner device]
