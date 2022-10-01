 Skip to content

虚拟主播模拟器 测试版 update for 1 October 2022

第二轮公开测试更新

虚拟主播模拟器 测试版 update for 1 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
本次更新新增软件如下
  • Nili视频
  • 个人信息 - 查看人物属性
本次更新新增功能如下
  • 性能优化: 降低80%性能消耗
  • 用户随机头像生成
  • 修复若干错误
  • 修改若干数据

本次更新有小概率存档不通用,小概率存档会导致BUG产生

详细测试版信息见 第二轮半公开测试! 将在 10月1日 进行!

