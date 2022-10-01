本次更新新增软件如下
- Nili视频
- 个人信息 - 查看人物属性
本次更新新增功能如下
- 性能优化: 降低80%性能消耗
- 用户随机头像生成
- 修复若干错误
- 修改若干数据
本次更新有小概率存档不通用,小概率存档会导致BUG产生
详细测试版信息见 第二轮半公开测试! 将在 10月1日 进行!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
本次更新有小概率存档不通用,小概率存档会导致BUG产生
详细测试版信息见 第二轮半公开测试! 将在 10月1日 进行!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update