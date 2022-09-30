 Skip to content

蔚蓝月下的回忆~SAPPHIRE MOON-FOREVER MEMORIES update for 30 September 2022

September 30 update

September 30 update

  1. Fix the night coincidence Yue line 26 part of the text is too late to see the problem
  2. Fix part of the scene overlap problem
  3. Add lock 60 frames function
  4. Fix the opening OP no sound problem
  5. Increase the common line part, as well as Lin Wei Yao line all Lin Wei Yao dubbing
  6. Fix the Lin Wei Yao line Lin Ling dubbing wrong line problem

