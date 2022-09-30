 Skip to content

Zcrew update for 30 September 2022

Zcrew September Patch Update

Build 9625183 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Functions

  • Added “BatchBreak” button that allows you to disassemble multiple items at once.
  • The game language will be automatically set according to your system language.
  • Added special effects upon equipping gold-tier gears.
  • You can now turn on/off camera shake in settings.
  • F2 button is now customizable.

New Stats

  • Lower Limbs：Reduces the amount of time spent on the ground after being knocked down
  • Lower Limbs：Reduces interaction time when pressing E
  • Core：Explodes on the surrounding area upon death
  • Artificial Limbs：Regenerates shield upon killing enemies.

Skill Adjustments

Butler

  • Ammunition Support：now provides damage boost
  • Roll：Cooldown is now 7 seconds

Raider

  • Flash：optimized the animation
  • Mines：optimized the animation, and increased damage and time remaining on the field.

Wrestler

  • All shield-related talents are increased by 10%

Optimizations

  • Optimized frame rates in multiplayer mode.
  • Increased Boss drops and the HP of some small Bosses.
  • Further differentiated all the drops according to difficulties.
  • Graphic quality is set to Epic by default
  • Optimized aiming
  • Optimized monster spawn
  • Optimized sound effects in battles
  • Optimized sound effects of some Bosses
  • Optimized visual effects of drops
  • Tech point materials can be disassembled into currencies.
  • Lowered the armor on certain Bosses.
  • Lowered the difficulty on certain missions.
  • Optimized interaction missions
  • Added a switch to show multiplayer mode
  • Optimized the firing rate of drones
  • Increased damage on laser guns
  • Added icons to indicate which class can equip these gears.

BUG Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Mechas can be claimed without a pilot.
  • Fixed a crashing issue at the reward menu.
  • Fixed an issue where certain achievements cannot be completed.
  • Fixed a respawn bug
  • Fixed an issue where the world map is not shown completely
  • Fixed an issue where players cannot complete tech station quest.
  • Fixed an issue with sound effects in multiplayer mode.
  • Fixed an issue where joined players cannot display their battle supports.

Developer Plans

  • Controller support (November)
  • Adding more maps with unique features such as infinite challenge/turret defense (December)
  • Off-hand weapons, alien monsters (Q1,2023)
  • New vechcles (turrets/tanks/armored vehicles)（Q2，2023）
  • New regions （Q4,2023）
  • Alien headquarters in Arctics. More weapons/monsters.

Happy Hunting!

-The ZCREW Team

