Zcrew September Patch Update

New Functions
- Added “BatchBreak” button that allows you to disassemble multiple items at once.
- The game language will be automatically set according to your system language.
- Added special effects upon equipping gold-tier gears.
- You can now turn on/off camera shake in settings.
- F2 button is now customizable.
New Stats
- Lower Limbs：Reduces the amount of time spent on the ground after being knocked down
- Lower Limbs：Reduces interaction time when pressing E
- Core：Explodes on the surrounding area upon death
- Artificial Limbs：Regenerates shield upon killing enemies.
Skill Adjustments
Butler
- Ammunition Support：now provides damage boost
- Roll：Cooldown is now 7 seconds
Raider
- Flash：optimized the animation
- Mines：optimized the animation, and increased damage and time remaining on the field.
Wrestler
- All shield-related talents are increased by 10%
Optimizations
- Optimized frame rates in multiplayer mode.
- Increased Boss drops and the HP of some small Bosses.
- Further differentiated all the drops according to difficulties.
- Graphic quality is set to Epic by default
- Optimized aiming
- Optimized monster spawn
- Optimized sound effects in battles
- Optimized sound effects of some Bosses
- Optimized visual effects of drops
- Tech point materials can be disassembled into currencies.
- Lowered the armor on certain Bosses.
- Lowered the difficulty on certain missions.
- Optimized interaction missions
- Added a switch to show multiplayer mode
- Optimized the firing rate of drones
- Increased damage on laser guns
- Added icons to indicate which class can equip these gears.
BUG Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Mechas can be claimed without a pilot.
- Fixed a crashing issue at the reward menu.
- Fixed an issue where certain achievements cannot be completed.
- Fixed a respawn bug
- Fixed an issue where the world map is not shown completely
- Fixed an issue where players cannot complete tech station quest.
- Fixed an issue with sound effects in multiplayer mode.
- Fixed an issue where joined players cannot display their battle supports.
Developer Plans
- Controller support (November)
- Adding more maps with unique features such as infinite challenge/turret defense (December)
- Off-hand weapons, alien monsters (Q1,2023)
- New vechcles (turrets/tanks/armored vehicles)（Q2，2023）
- New regions （Q4,2023）
- Alien headquarters in Arctics. More weapons/monsters.
Happy Hunting!
-The ZCREW Team
Changed files in this update