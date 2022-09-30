Hi, gentlemen
"Valhalla：Awakening of Valkyrie" is now AVAILABLE, a match-3 game where players play as Odin and face Ragnarok with their Valkyries.
There are 6 Valkyries in the game that can be conquered, and dozens of levels to challenge
If you have any questions during the game, you can join our Discord channel for consultation.
Twitter：https://twitter.com/dsgamex
Discord：https://discord.gg/t7FMzSwyDx
And also...
"Yusetsu" and "Lost 2" are also AVAILABLE, and they are also being discounted. Don't miss them if you like them
"Yusetsu"
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1956600/_/
"Lost 2"
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1930640/Lost2/
New Game Series
Lovelorn sanatoriumⅠ
We have a new game coming soon, add it to your wishlist if you're interested
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078780/_/
We hope that the three models we released this holiday can meet your various needs, and I wish you gentlemen a happy holiday!
Contact
Twitter：https://twitter.com/dsgamex
Discord：https://discord.gg/t7FMzSwyDx