Hobo Cat Adventures - Patch 07

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where the Fly Boss wasn't visible on the lower quality settings
Additions:
Updated the Debug Console now you can:
- Spawn any item in front of you
- Enable/disable gravity
