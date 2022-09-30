 Skip to content

Hobo Cat Adventures update for 30 September 2022

Hobo Cat Adventures - Patch 07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where the Fly Boss wasn't visible on the lower quality settings

Additions:
Updated the Debug Console now you can:

  • Spawn any item in front of you
  • Enable/disable gravity

