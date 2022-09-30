 Skip to content

We See You update for 30 September 2022

9/30/2022 Gameplay update

9/30/2022 Gameplay update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new sound for when an enemy is killed
  • Mouth is now stackable once. Pick up an extra mouth to stretch it out for a bigger laser
  • Reworked the mouth laser shader a little bit to remove harder edges
  • Fixed energy ball not coloring stamina UI correctly when it's above the maximum value
  • Added in extra cheat protection for syringe vision & energy ball unlimited stamina durations
  • Some minor fixes on several death cutscenes

