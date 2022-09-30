- Added a new sound for when an enemy is killed
- Mouth is now stackable once. Pick up an extra mouth to stretch it out for a bigger laser
- Reworked the mouth laser shader a little bit to remove harder edges
- Fixed energy ball not coloring stamina UI correctly when it's above the maximum value
- Added in extra cheat protection for syringe vision & energy ball unlimited stamina durations
- Some minor fixes on several death cutscenes
We See You update for 30 September 2022
9/30/2022 Gameplay update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
