Hotfix（Stable version/alpha version）-v0.85.311.141

Feature changes:
- New SFX for clickings of Town hall, Police Station, Shelter, Great Palace
- Map: Easter Island now has adjusted difficulty values
- Dates now have an adjusted routine of production.
- Reservoirs now have better efficiency value. Water mills and water sawmills now have better efficiency.
- Adjusted the price of cocoa beans
Bugfixes:
- Insulation value would correctly reach its new maximum when a perk granting such value is applied.
- Corrected description for Gatherers' hut.
Guides of switching to Alpha version：
- Switching Method
Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select Properties - BETAS, and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)
- Game Saves Compatibility
In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.
We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.
- Warning
In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.
Contact us:
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
