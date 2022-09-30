 Skip to content

눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 30 September 2022

30 Sep. 2022 Update #2

30 Sep. 2022 Update #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New game error is fixed
  • Sound effect bug is fixed
  • AI bug is fixed
  • Menu control support by keyboard arrow key or joypad
  • Damage by dead enemy's sword bug is fixed
  • [Prologue] move during event bug is fixed
  • [Yukimura] fire burn added
  • [Red samurai] enemy spawn bug is fixed
  • [Epilogue] Yi modeling is changed

