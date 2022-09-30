 Skip to content

Boat Warfare update for 30 September 2022

Update 0.24.1 (Customization Update)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Customization update is now live have fun searching for collectables and changing your boat!

Changes:

  • added customization for boat, gun, and console
  • added customization menu
  • added collectable icon to individual levels to show if you got the collectables
  • added text to show FOV value in settings menus
  • changed boss indicator icon
  • updated credits

Fixes:

  • fixed rocks collision for map 2 in arcade mode
  • fixed FOV not being loaded in levels if a value was saved in memory
  • fixed bomber drones hit box preventing being shot from the front

