Update 0.24.1 (Customization Update)

The Customization update is now live have fun searching for collectables and changing your boat!
Changes:
- added customization for boat, gun, and console
- added customization menu
- added collectable icon to individual levels to show if you got the collectables
- added text to show FOV value in settings menus
- changed boss indicator icon
- updated credits
Fixes:
- fixed rocks collision for map 2 in arcade mode
- fixed FOV not being loaded in levels if a value was saved in memory
- fixed bomber drones hit box preventing being shot from the front
Changed files in this update