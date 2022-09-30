 Skip to content

Cronous Online update for 30 September 2022

[Cronous Global] - Emergency Maintenance 09/30/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9623925 · Last edited by Wendy

🔊🔊🔊 Attention Cronians! 🔊🔊🔊

🛠 We would like to inform everyone that Cronous Global shall perform server emergency maintenance.

[Estimated Time]
1 - 2 Hours

[Start Schedule]
Start - September 30, 2022 | 4:00 AM EST in all servers

Please make sure you log out before the maintenance starts. During the maintenance, the game will be inaccessible.

For any questions or inquiries, feel free to contact us using our Cronous CS link or our official Facebook fan pages!

💬 https://www.facebook.com/cronousVFUN
💬 Cronous CS link

While waiting for the servers to go up, you can join the official Discord channel and discuss with the moderators about the game. 💬Discord: https://discord.gg/whNJ6QAh

Thank you for the support!

-Cronous Global Valofe Team

