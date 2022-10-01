New Enemy Patch

Hello Loopers!
Patch Notes
- New 'Spitter" ranged enemy added to spawning pool
- Scout's blink ability will now stun all enemies in a small radius at teleport location
- Spawning tweaked for early rounds for slower ramp up
- Fix to mouse button binding
- Pick up chests spawn rate increased
- Fix to trees blocking projectiles
- Arrow Keys added to movement binds for left handed players
- Chest VFX fixed for multiplayer clients
- Keybinding font changed
- Fix to some buildings grabbing ability focus
- Fix to gamepad focus being lost on stash when holding ability
- other minor fixes...
