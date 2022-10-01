 Skip to content

Rift Loopers update for 1 October 2022

New Enemy Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9623772

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Loopers!

Patch Notes

  • New 'Spitter" ranged enemy added to spawning pool
  • Scout's blink ability will now stun all enemies in a small radius at teleport location
  • Spawning tweaked for early rounds for slower ramp up
  • Fix to mouse button binding
  • Pick up chests spawn rate increased
  • Fix to trees blocking projectiles
  • Arrow Keys added to movement binds for left handed players
  • Chest VFX fixed for multiplayer clients
  • Keybinding font changed
  • Fix to some buildings grabbing ability focus
  • Fix to gamepad focus being lost on stash when holding ability
  • other minor fixes...

