Announcement 1.02

1.02 update
1.Fixed untranslated text content
2.Removed achievement about Ending4 and Ending5
Please trust us attach great importance to customer suggestions.
Thanks everyone.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.02 update
1.Fixed untranslated text content
2.Removed achievement about Ending4 and Ending5
Please trust us attach great importance to customer suggestions.
Thanks everyone.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update