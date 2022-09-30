 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

幸福的二人房 update for 30 September 2022

Announcement 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9623619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


1.02 update

1.Fixed untranslated text content
2.Removed achievement about Ending4 and Ending5

Please trust us attach great importance to customer suggestions.
Thanks everyone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1897121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link