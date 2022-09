Share · View all patches · Build 9623448 · Last edited 30 September 2022 – 04:19:06 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Minion skills now show the Minion's Base Damage and Base Health values on their tooltip.

BALANCE

Summon Greater Spider

Base Damage: 120 -> 250

Summon Greater Zombie

Base Damage: 138 -> 287.5

Damage Per Level: 28 -> 28.75

FIXED

Corrected the tooltip on the Unorthodox legendary Shield. This item grants the Shield Spikes talent, not Vicious Block.