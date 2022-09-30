 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 30 September 2022

2022.9.30update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・At the time of inheritance, if the roots different from the predecessor are inherited
made it possible for a civil war to occur
・If a civil war senior vassal becomes a sincere person instead, or if there is a difference in stone height with the head family,
If it grows bigger, he'll ask you to end the civil war.
・Projects that have been researched at other bases in your territory
The required amount of research has been reduced according to the number of completed bases
・Changed the initial value of the gun operation Lv depending on the base and age.
-Added a command that can lower the merit of others with a strategy command
・Other minor fixes

