 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trombone Champ update for 30 September 2022

Tootmaster Tom has returned!

Share · View all patches · Build 9622960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the last update, Tootmaster Tom went on a very brief vacation. He's back now, and he apologizes for his absence.

Changed files in this update

TROMBONE CHAMP Content Depot 1059991
  • Loading history…
Trombone Champ Depot x32 Depot 1059992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link