Death Damnation update for 30 September 2022

Patch v0.6007

Patch v0.6007

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New randomloot position with more weapons and ammo
  • Improved navmesh
  • Fixed objective management
  • Fixed randomly losing weapons when changing zones
  • Added random backpack loot
  • Fixed shotgun lag

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
