- New randomloot position with more weapons and ammo
- Improved navmesh
- Fixed objective management
- Fixed randomly losing weapons when changing zones
- Added random backpack loot
- Fixed shotgun lag
Death Damnation update for 30 September 2022
Patch v0.6007
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
Changed files in this update