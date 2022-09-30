 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 30 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.29

Share · View all patches · Build 9622887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Missions where the only remaining objective is to receive payment will now be prioritized on the HUD. (But not above favorited missions.)
  • The names of associated missions are now shown when mousing over ships and points of interest. (If multiple missions are associated, only one will be shown.)
  • The distance displayed next to missions on the HUD is now more visible.
  • Parts that only give a partial refund when deconstructed no longer have an orange triangle icon over them. (You must still hold Ctrl to confirm deconstruction.)
  • The text displayed under hyper-jump beacons will now change when the game language is changed. (Not retroactive for existing saves.)
  • Music no longer plays on the loading screen.
  • Custom markers are now always rendered on top of other points of interest.
  • Bugfix: The distance to missions whose only remaining objective is to receive rewards was being shown as 0 L.Y.
  • Bugfix: When jumping to a location where friendly ships were already present, it was difficult or impossible to click on the FTL destination.
  • Bugfix: Ships defeated by NPCs would still show a fame value even though they did not give any fame.
  • Bugfix: Commandeered abandoned ships (that spawned already abandoned with ? icons) would still show their level when mousing over them.
  • Bugfix: The sun could damage the player even on Civilian difficulty.

