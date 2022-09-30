 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 30 September 2022

Patch: 0.7.3 - New Ships!

Share · View all patches · Build 9622813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced all ship fights.
  • Added unique graphics for ships, projectiles, and particles for Arlet, Joseph, Quinny, and Valentino.
  • Fixed a bug where checkpoints would not consider the fuel level.
  • Fixed a bug where in case the player was paused during a cinematic, the cinematic would continue to play and then force the level to continue playing after it was done.
  • Fixed a bug where Quinny would sometimes not appear on the 3rd episode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2143261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link