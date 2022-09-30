- Rebalanced all ship fights.
- Added unique graphics for ships, projectiles, and particles for Arlet, Joseph, Quinny, and Valentino.
- Fixed a bug where checkpoints would not consider the fuel level.
- Fixed a bug where in case the player was paused during a cinematic, the cinematic would continue to play and then force the level to continue playing after it was done.
- Fixed a bug where Quinny would sometimes not appear on the 3rd episode.
Don't Underestimate Me Playtest update for 30 September 2022
Patch: 0.7.3 - New Ships!
