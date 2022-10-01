 Skip to content

Executive Hockey update for 1 October 2022

Roster Updates for 2022-2023

Build 9622663

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In addition to the roster updates for the 2022-2023 season, the following items were added or fixed:

  • On Lineup screen, columns in player lists on left side of screen are now lined up vertically
  • Draft results are now available for previous seasons
  • Draft screen now shows results of the draft after it is complete
  • Tab button borders now match control borders
  • Changed 'disabled button' font colour
  • Minor improvements to Offer sheet list box formatting
  • First button on Upcoming games panel now only ever says 'Go'
  • Slowed how quickly picks are made on Live Draft screen
  • Added feature to delete saved games
  • Changed close/exit box icons
  • Added 'Undetermined' tag for recently drafted players
  • Fixed crash when waivers get put on Unsigned-drafted list instead of Scratches
  • Added News to the home header
  • Added messaging about when a player becomes Determined when it's not a tag that would have been likely

Changed files in this update

