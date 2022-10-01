Roster Updates for 2022-2023

In addition to the roster updates for the 2022-2023 season, the following items were added or fixed:
- On Lineup screen, columns in player lists on left side of screen are now lined up vertically
- Draft results are now available for previous seasons
- Draft screen now shows results of the draft after it is complete
- Tab button borders now match control borders
- Changed 'disabled button' font colour
- Minor improvements to Offer sheet list box formatting
- First button on Upcoming games panel now only ever says 'Go'
- Slowed how quickly picks are made on Live Draft screen
- Added feature to delete saved games
- Changed close/exit box icons
- Added 'Undetermined' tag for recently drafted players
- Fixed crash when waivers get put on Unsigned-drafted list instead of Scratches
- Added News to the home header
- Added messaging about when a player becomes Determined when it's not a tag that would have been likely
Changed files in this update