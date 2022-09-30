- Sound effect bug is fixed
- AI bug is fixed
- Menu control support by keyboard arrow key or joypad
- Damage by dead enemy's sword bug is fixed
- [Prologue] move during event bug is fixed
- [Yukimura] fire burn added
- [Red samurai] enemy spawn bug is fixed
- [Epilogue] Yi modeling is changed
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 30 September 2022
30 Sep 2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
