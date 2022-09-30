Final Summer Update: Hotfix #1

New
- Cars now have a “hit stop” effect on player collisions
Balances
- Baby Powder: Now deals 10 damage per inhale
- Players can no longer detect while “powdered”
Bug Fixes
- Fixed daddy collision issues with bathroom air vent
- Fixed a bug that caused certain objects to have unrealisitc movement when climbed on
- Fixed an issue with the drawer under the oven
- Fixed a bug where the baby shoving the table and other physics objects wildly
- Fixed following white icons:
- Every marble had the same color icon
- White icons in the lobby settings
- White icons in Dadmart
- Marble missing icon
- Roman candle in the garage had no name and icon
- Fixed the vents which didn’t work at all
- Fixed the van is disappearing.
- You can not put the A. A. E. D on the baby as Daddy.
- If you go to the corner of the bath where the duckling is lying, then you will become small (daddy only)
- Fixed a bug preventing the player from flooding the house / The house takes too long to flood
- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to pick up the aquarium
- Fixed a bug preventing the player from eating forks and knives
Audio Fixes
- Fixed a bug where nighttime ambience played daytime ambience
- Fixed a bug where pouring baby powder and turning on the paper shredder would not stop playing the sound
- Fixed a bug with the paper shredder audio
- Fixed a bug with the dishwasher playing the wrong sounds (or no sounds at all)
Other Changes
- Disabled the end of game fireworks
- Made it easier for babies to climb when ragdolled (you must hold jump to climb)
Changed files in this update