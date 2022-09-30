 Skip to content

Who's Your Daddy?! update for 30 September 2022

Final Summer Update: Hotfix #1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Cars now have a “hit stop” effect on player collisions

Balances

  • Baby Powder: Now deals 10 damage per inhale
  • Players can no longer detect while “powdered”

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed daddy collision issues with bathroom air vent
  • Fixed a bug that caused certain objects to have unrealisitc movement when climbed on
  • Fixed an issue with the drawer under the oven
  • Fixed a bug where the baby shoving the table and other physics objects wildly
  • Fixed following white icons:
  • Every marble had the same color icon
  • White icons in the lobby settings
  • White icons in Dadmart
  • Marble missing icon
  • Roman candle in the garage had no name and icon
  • Fixed the vents which didn’t work at all
  • Fixed the van is disappearing.
  • You can not put the A. A. E. D on the baby as Daddy.
  • If you go to the corner of the bath where the duckling is lying, then you will become small (daddy only)
  • Fixed a bug preventing the player from flooding the house / The house takes too long to flood
  • Fixed a bug where it was impossible to pick up the aquarium
  • Fixed a bug preventing the player from eating forks and knives

Audio Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where nighttime ambience played daytime ambience
  • Fixed a bug where pouring baby powder and turning on the paper shredder would not stop playing the sound
  • Fixed a bug with the paper shredder audio
  • Fixed a bug with the dishwasher playing the wrong sounds (or no sounds at all)

Other Changes

  • Disabled the end of game fireworks
  • Made it easier for babies to climb when ragdolled (you must hold jump to climb)

