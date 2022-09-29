 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 29 September 2022

Update 1.7.3_EarlyAccess: Hot Fix

Build 9621229

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix physics not being able to do a wingover.
-Adjust stall physics some more.
-Add in a new model of risers and straps.

