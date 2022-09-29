 Skip to content

Broken update for 29 September 2022

Settings update and fix bug

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An option has been added to choose the frame rate ( 24, 30, 50, 60). By default the frame rate is now 60.
Fixed a bug in controls settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 1474391
