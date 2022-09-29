- Fixed level transition not catching the player
- Fixed phone textures
- Fixed floating bathroom texts
- Fixed gap in invisible wall that allowed the player to get out of the map
- Fixed bananas being counted as a key item, you don't need to save these anymore!
- Fixed typos in subtitles
- Fixed incorrect quest counting
- Fixed a puzzle exploit
Employee of the Month update for 29 September 2022
1.0.6 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update