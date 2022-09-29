 Skip to content

Employee of the Month update for 29 September 2022

1.0.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9621120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed level transition not catching the player
  • Fixed phone textures
  • Fixed floating bathroom texts
  • Fixed gap in invisible wall that allowed the player to get out of the map
  • Fixed bananas being counted as a key item, you don't need to save these anymore!
  • Fixed typos in subtitles
  • Fixed incorrect quest counting
  • Fixed a puzzle exploit

