Sumo Seals Playtest update for 29 September 2022

Update Notes for September 29

Share · View all patches · Build 9620899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added heart glasses
  • Added Froggie headgear
  • Tweaked pushback to seals
  • Enlarged Bento Map
  • Tightened play area in Overflow Map
  • Simplified Shader
  • Fixed Don in Survival mode so he takes in any interactable in exchange for food for the pups
  • Updated localization strings
  • Added auto multiball in pinball mode for 1P+ modes

