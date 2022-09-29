Update Notes for September 29

- Added heart glasses
- Added Froggie headgear
- Tweaked pushback to seals
- Enlarged Bento Map
- Tightened play area in Overflow Map
- Simplified Shader
- Fixed Don in Survival mode so he takes in any interactable in exchange for food for the pups
- Updated localization strings
- Added auto multiball in pinball mode for 1P+ modes
Sumo Seals Playtest update for 29 September 2022
